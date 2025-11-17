DELMARVA - High pressure builds over Sussex County tonight as strong low pressure pulls away into the Canadian Maritimes, setting up a quiet but cold stretch for the coastal communities. Gusty northwest winds will ease after sunset, dropping below ten miles per hour and allowing skies to clear. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid-twenties inland and the lower thirties along the beaches, with even colder pockets possible if winds become nearly calm.
Tuesday brings a mostly sunny start for Rehoboth, Lewes and Bethany, though clouds will increase through the afternoon ahead of a weak low-pressure system tracking in from the Ohio Valley. Highs will reach only the 40s, about five to ten degrees below normal for early December. Light rain may arrive by late afternoon or early evening, with the best chance across Delmarva — including coastal Sussex.
Rain will taper off Wednesday morning as the system moves offshore, but clouds are likely to linger. Temperatures moderate slightly, with highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s. The region stays mostly dry Wednesday night into Thursday, aside from a stray shower, before another warm front lifts north late Thursday night into Friday.
Showers become more likely Friday into Friday night ahead of a cold front. Highs will climb into the mid-fifties to mid-sixties, bringing a brief warmup to the beaches before cooler air filters in behind the front. A secondary front may trigger additional showers Saturday, though confidence in timing remains lower. High pressure arrives Sunday with drier, cooler conditions to end the weekend.