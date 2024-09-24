DELMARVA - Lots of clouds the next few days, along with on and off rain. Moisture from tropical system Helene could bring some rain later Friday into Saturday.
The cloud cover will continue the rest of your Tuesday afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or two into the evening hours. High temperatures will be cooler with low 70s inland, and mainly 60s at the beaches. Winds will remain steady at 5 to 10 mph from the east, with slightly stronger gusts of 15 to 20 mph along the beaches.
For this evening, lots of clouds with a slight chance of a showers, with temperatures in the 60s and 70. Overnight expect mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60s inland, with mid to upper 60s at the coast.
Heading into Wednesday, we have a better chance for showers. Some showers could be heavy at times, with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, with near 70 at the coast. Around .10" to .20" of rain is expected through Wednesday.
Wednesday night expect a few showers, then drying out. Lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday looks to be cloudy and dry with warmer highs in the lower 80s, cooler for the coast.
The remnants of tropical system Helene could bring some rain later Friday into early Saturday. Not expecting significant impacts at this time.
Due to the onshore flow there are some coastal impacts. Watch for water rises up to a foot in spots along the coast, especially at time of high tide.