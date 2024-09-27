DELMARVA - We will see an unsettled weather pattern beginning on Friday as a cold front stalls over the region. This front, combined with moisture from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Helene, will bring scattered showers throughout the day, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be modest, with up to half an inch possible in some areas. Despite the rain, temperatures will remain relatively mild, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The night will remain warm and humid, with lows ranging from the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Saturday Forecast: On Saturday, the stalled front and onshore flow will continue to influence Delmarva's weather, leading to another day of mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers. While the day will not be a complete washout, expect periodic light rain, especially during the morning hours. The remnants of Helene, now absorbed into a large upper-level low over the southeastern U.S., will contribute to the cool and moist conditions. Temperatures will be cooler compared to Friday, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s in southern Delmarva and upper 60s to low 70s in northern parts of the peninsula.
Overall, the weekend will feature more clouds than sunshine, with off-and-on showers likely, but significant rainfall is not anticipated. Stay prepared for damp conditions, but also look for breaks in the rain to enjoy some outdoor activities. As this pattern persists, more unsettled weather is expected into Sunday, but the chance of a full washout remains low.