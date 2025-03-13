DELMARVA - High pressure extending from Canada will keep conditions stable across Delmarva through Friday, though lingering clouds and some patchy drizzle may persist along the coast. Expect overnight lows to dip into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, with marine stratus pushing inland overnight.
By Friday, the high-pressure system will shift southward, helping clear skies for much of the region by midday. Coastal areas may hold onto some low clouds and cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s along the beaches, while inland areas warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A light onshore breeze will keep the shorelines feeling brisk.
Looking ahead, a warm front lifting north on Saturday will introduce milder temperatures and increasing humidity, with highs climbing into the 60s inland. Coastal fog and drizzle may develop early Saturday as moisture builds.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: WINDY SUNDAY, STORMS POSSIBLE
Sunday will bring the most significant weather shift, with strong southerly winds developing ahead of an approaching cold front. Gusts could reach 35-45 mph inland, with some 50 mph gusts possible near the coast. Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s to low 70s, but the warmth won’t last—showers and possibly strong thunderstorms will arrive later in the day.
With a powerful storm system moving through, the risk for damaging winds and heavy rainfall will increase Sunday evening into the night. While widespread flooding is not expected, brief street flooding in urban areas is possible.
By Monday, the cold front will have passed, bringing drier and cooler conditions, with highs dropping back into the 50s. High pressure returns, leading to a stretch of mild and dry weather through midweek.