DELMARVA -- A weak coastal low will remain offshore through Friday, bringing some scattered showers primarily to coastal areas of Delmarva. Inland regions will experience drier conditions due to northerly winds, but the cloud cover will persist across much of the region.
Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through Friday at 3PM.
Highs on Thursday will be comfortable, ranging from the mid-70s to near the low 80s further from the coast. Most of Delmarva will see little more than a few light showers, with only a few hundredths of an inch of rain expected.
As the coastal low continues to meander off the coast, it will maintain mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers through Friday, especially along the coast. Interior areas of Delmarva will experience less rainfall, with some breaks in the cloud cover possible by the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s overnight. Coastal regions will continue to see occasional light showers, but the rest of the region will remain mostly dry.
Saturday will mark a transition as the coastal low finally moves away and high pressure begins to build. Morning clouds and isolated showers are possible, but conditions will improve by the afternoon with clearing skies and dry weather expected. Highs will remain in the 70s, with lows dipping into the mid-50s to low 60s by Saturday night.
By Sunday, high pressure will dominate, bringing pleasant and tranquil weather through early next week. The autumn equinox arrives at 8:43AM, and it will certainly feel fall-like across the area. Expect mostly sunny skies with seasonable temperatures.
A cold front approaching midweek could bring the next chance of showers by Tuesday or Wednesday. Highs will be slightly below average, with lows close to normal for late September, ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s.