DELMARVA - Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the rule this afternoon, with mild temperatures in the 60s.
The mild temperatures will be with us into Monday. High pressure will breakdown and slide offshore today, with developing coastal low pressure likely to bring rain and wind to mainly the immediate coast Sunday. For today, we'll see an increase in clouds with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight the clouds will thicken and lower with lows in the low to mid 50s.
The timeframe for the coastal low will be Sunday into early Monday. Latest model projections bring the heaviest rain and strongest winds to immediate coastal areas. Around an inch of rain is possible at the coast with lighter amounts farther west. It would be a much needed rainfall considering were over an inch shy for the month and over 6 inches below average for the year.
Behind the storm we turn cooler into the start of Thanksgiving week, there is another chance for rain Thanksgiving Day. This system could pack more of a punch with heavier rain, wind, and coastal impacts. This will kick off an unsettled stretch of weather as the subtropical jet becomes more active heading into December.