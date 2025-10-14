DELMARVA -- The coastal low that has been influencing Delmarva’s weather over the past few days is finally shifting eastward, but the unsettled pattern isn’t done just yet. Clouds and breezy conditions will linger through Tuesday as the system exits and cooler air begins to filter into the region.
Showers and mist will taper off through the day, but skies will remain mostly cloudy until evening when drier air pushes in from the west. Winds will stay brisk, with gusts reaching 20 mph inland and 25 to 30 mph along the coast. Afternoon highs will top out in the 60s.
Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 8PM for Sussex County coast, up to a foot of inundation is possible through high tide, especially in the back bays.
Overnight, skies will begin to clear as the drying trend continues. Winds will remain elevated, with gusts of 15 to 20 mph inland and up to 30 mph along the shoreline. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to mid-50s by Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday, sunshine will mix with a few clouds as a cold front slides south from Canada, bringing a shift to gusty northwest winds. While the front will pass without rain, it will usher in cooler, drier air. Highs will remain mild in the mid-60s to low 70s, before dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight under mostly clear skies.
Thursday will be bright but brisk, with steady northwest winds and highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Despite the chilly air, a widespread frost is not expected thanks to continued breezy conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-30s to low 40s.
High pressure will settle over the region by Friday, calming winds and allowing temperatures to moderate slightly, with highs climbing into the low to mid-60s. A weak warm front Saturday will boost highs into the mid-60s to low 70s under increasing clouds.
Sunday looks to be the warmest day of the forecast period, with highs in the low to mid-70s ahead of the next frontal system. Clouds will increase and showers are likely by Sunday night, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms and heavier downpours. Cooler, drier air returns Monday as high pressure builds back in and skies begin to clear once again.