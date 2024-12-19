DELMARVA - High pressure to the north will keep conditions mainly dry through Thursday night, but significant changes are on the horizon as an upper-level trough approaches. A low-pressure system moving through the Midwest will give way to a secondary low forming off the Carolina coast by early Friday morning.
Thursday evening will feature mostly high clouds, which could allow temperatures to drop quickly before clouds thicken overnight. Lows are forecasted in the 20s to low 30s across most of Delmarva, though coastal areas will remain slightly warmer, ranging from the mid-30s to 40 degrees, due to onshore winds.
By Friday morning, the evolving coastal system introduces a challenging forecast. The secondary low is expected to strengthen as it tracks northeast along the coastline. This will likely bring precipitation to the region, but exact amounts and types remain uncertain. Marginal temperatures near the freezing mark could lead to a mix of rain and snow, with some areas potentially seeing heavier precipitation if an inverted surface trough forms northwest of the low.
As the low intensifies, the Delmarva Peninsula could experience precipitation through Friday afternoon and evening, tapering off by early Saturday. Forecasters are closely monitoring the storm’s track, as shifts in its position could influence precipitation amounts and the potential for snow accumulation.