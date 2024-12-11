DELMARVA- A code red continues the rest of the day for Delmarva. Watch for heavy rain, potentially damaging winds, and isolated severe storms.

futurecast
rainfall

This afternoon, the code red first alert day continues for a steady rain, that could be heavy at times. Minor flooding is possible, especially in poor drainage areas. Over 1 inch of rain is expected. Some places could pick up close to 2 inches. Temperatures will be mild, in the mid 60s. Winds will be gusty from the south, to near 40 mph at times. Later in the day, winds shift to the northwest, the rain will end, and temperatures will fall. Make sure outdoor items are secured in the strong winds.

severe risk

Wednesday night, turning sharply colder with clearing skies and temperatures falling to near 30 Thursday morning for inland areas. Mid 30s at the coast.

future 2

Thursday will be much colder with mostly sunny skies and highs only in the low 40s. Thursday night clear and very cold with lows in the 20s. Partly cloudy and continued cold Friday with highs only in the 30s.

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

