DELMARVA - The Sussex County and Ocean City region is gearing up for a chilly and windy weekend following light snowfall early Saturday morning. As the low-pressure system responsible for the overnight snow moves offshore, colder air and gusty winds will dominate the weather through Saturday evening. High pressure will return Sunday, bringing calmer conditions but keeping temperatures below average.
Saturday Mid-Morning (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.):
- Snow will have tapered off by mid-morning, leaving behind accumulations of up to 2 inches in parts of Sussex County, particularly near the coast, with a dusting to 1 inch elsewhere.
- Skies will begin clearing, though some lingering clouds are possible near Ocean City.
- Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s to low 30s, with winds from the northwest at 15–20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Wind chills will make it feel like the teens.
- Roads may still be slick in untreated areas; drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Saturday Afternoon (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.):
- Clearing skies will continue, and sunshine will help improve visibility and road conditions.
- Temperatures will peak in the low 30s, but strong northwesterly winds will keep wind chills in the low 20s.
- Winds will persist at 15–20 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 30 mph, particularly along coastal areas.
- Outdoor activities should be limited due to the cold and blustery conditions.
Saturday Evening (6 p.m. - Midnight):
- Skies will remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to drop rapidly.
- Overnight lows will range from the low 20s inland to mid-20s near the coast, with wind chills plunging into the teens.
- Winds will remain brisk, though slightly easing to 10–15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.
Sunday Outlook:
- Morning (6 a.m. - 12 p.m.):
High pressure will settle into the region, bringing sunny skies but cold morning temperatures in the mid-20s. Winds will decrease to 5–10 mph, offering some relief from Saturday’s blustery conditions. Wind chills will still feel like the teens in the early morning hours.
- Afternoon (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.):
Sunny skies will persist with slightly milder temperatures, ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will remain light, providing a calm but cool afternoon.
- Evening (6 p.m. - Midnight):
Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop back into the mid-20s, setting the stage for another chilly night.
Looking Ahead:
The quiet weather pattern will continue into Monday as high pressure remains in control. However, a reinforcing shot of cold air is expected Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another round of below-average temperatures to the region.
Residents are encouraged to bundle up and take precautions against the cold, particularly during the windy conditions Saturday.