DELMARVA- For the rest of your Friday, Valentine's Day, we'll see mostly sunny skies, but colder conditions as high pressure builds into the region. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the mid-to-upper 30s, with breezy northwest winds making it feel even colder. Gusts of 25 to 30 mph will persist through much of the day before gradually diminishing in the evening.
If you're headed out for a romantic evening Friday, bundle up. Temperatures quickly fall through the 30s, with feels like temperatures in the 20s. High pressure will settle over the area Friday night, bringing lighter winds and clear skies. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 20s, with some areas of inland Sussex County dipping into the upper teens.
Saturday will begin with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will gradually increase as the next weather system approaches from the west. Winds will turn southerly by the afternoon, helping to bring slightly milder air back into the region. High temperatures will rebound into the low-to-mid 40s, though increasing cloud cover may limit warming later in the day. Rain build in later in the day and evening hours.
Rain is expected to develop late Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday. Over one inch of rain is likely later Sunday, with some spots picking up over an inch and a half to possibly two inches.
Winds will be gusty as well, perhaps in excess of 40 mph at times. Make sure to secure any outdoor items.