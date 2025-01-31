DELMARVA - A chilly start to the weekend followed Friday night’s passing low-pressure system, as gusty northwest winds lingered across Sussex County and the Delmarva coastline. While dry conditions dominated the region Saturday, the brisk winds kept temperatures in check before calming into the evening.
Saturday: Gusty Winds and Seasonably Cool Temperatures
Following the departure of overnight rain, Saturday began with a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Winds out of the northwest remained steady throughout the day, with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph in coastal towns such as Lewes, Bethany Beach, and Fenwick Island. Inland areas, including Georgetown, Millsboro, and Seaford, saw slightly lower gusts but still experienced a notable breeze.
Despite mostly sunny skies by midday, the cooler air mass behind the departing front limited temperatures. Highs peaked in the upper 30s to low 40s inland, while the coastal areas of Rehoboth Beach and Ocean View reached the mid-40s before temperatures trended downward in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Clear and Cold
As high pressure settled over the region Saturday evening, winds diminished, and skies remained mostly clear. With the loss of daytime heating and little cloud cover, temperatures quickly dropped after sunset.
Overnight lows fell into the lower 20s inland, with areas like Greenwood, Bridgeville, and Ellendale dipping into the upper teens. Coastal locations such as Dewey Beach and South Bethany remained slightly milder, staying in the upper 20s. Despite the cold, conditions remained dry and calm throughout the night.
Sunday: A Warming Trend with Increasing Clouds
Sunday will bring a shift in weather patterns as high pressure moves offshore and a warm front approaches from the south. Temperatures will moderate slightly, with highs in the upper 40s inland and low-to-mid 50s along the coast. Areas such as Millsboro and Seaford could reach the mid-50s by the afternoon.
Skies will start mostly sunny in the morning but gradually cloud over through the afternoon as moisture increases ahead of the approaching front. Winds will shift to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, helping push slightly warmer air into the region.
Sunday Night: Increasing Clouds, Light Precipitation Possible
By Sunday night, cloud cover will thicken, and a weak warm front will lift northward across Delmarva. While most of the night will remain dry, some light precipitation may develop late, particularly across northern Sussex County and interior portions of Delmarva.
Temperatures will remain relatively mild overnight, with lows in the low-to-mid 30s inland and near 40 degrees along the coast. Precipitation, if any, will be light, with only minimal rain or drizzle expected. Any snowfall will likely stay well north of the region, affecting areas closer to the Mason-Dixon Line.
Looking Ahead: A Warmer Start to the Week
Monday will see milder temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s across Delmarva. Cloud cover will linger, but no significant precipitation is expected until a cold front arrives late Monday night, bringing the next chance of rain.