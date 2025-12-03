DELMARVA - A quiet but chilly stretch persists across Sussex County from early Wednesday morning through early Thursday as high pressure remains in control before a stronger cold front approaches.
High pressure centered to the southwest will bring dry weather and mostly clear skies Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start the day in the 20s before climbing into the mid-30s to mid-40s by afternoon. Northwest winds will be breezy at times early, around 15 to 20 mph, but are expected to gradually diminish through the day, making for a calmer evening.
By Wednesday night, cloud cover will increase from northwest to southeast ahead of an approaching cold front. Moisture with this system remains limited, and no precipitation is expected in Sussex County through early Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall back into the 20s under the thickening cloud cover as the front draws closer.
Conditions will turn colder and breezier behind the front later Thursday, but impacts in Sussex County will hold off until after sunrise.