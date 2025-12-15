DELMARVA - High pressure settling south of the region late Monday evening will allow skies to clear and winds to diminish overnight, setting the stage for another bitterly cold night. With light and variable winds and good radiational cooling, temperatures are expected to drop sharply, bottoming out in the low to mid-teens by early Tuesday morning, with single digits possible in higher elevations. Wind chills will remain close to actual air temperatures due to the lighter winds.
On Tuesday, the high pressure system will gradually shift offshore, allowing a light southwesterly return flow to develop. Temperatures will moderate slightly, with afternoon highs mainly in the 30s, though higher elevations will remain in the 20s. Sunshine is expected through the morning, with clouds increasing during the afternoon as an upper-level disturbance approaches. Despite the cloud cover, no precipitation is expected through Tuesday evening.
Cold conditions persist Tuesday night, with lows falling back into the teens and low 20s under partially clearing skies and light winds.