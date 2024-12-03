DELMARVA - High pressure will settle over the southeastern U.S. on Tuesday, ensuring another dry and cool day for Delmarva. Temperatures will climb slightly higher than Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-30s to low 40s under a cyclonic northwest flow.
While most of the region will remain calm and sunny, portions of the Poconos may see isolated snow showers late in the afternoon as a shortwave disturbance swings through. However, any snow accumulation is expected to be minimal.
Tuesday Night into Wednesday:
The region will experience clear skies and chilly conditions Tuesday night, with lows dipping into the 20s across Delmarva. On Wednesday, daytime highs will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s as clouds increase ahead of an approaching cold front.
Midweek Front and Potential Precipitation:
By Wednesday night, a strong cold front associated with low pressure over the Great Lakes will begin to impact the region. While precipitation will be limited due to a lack of moisture, areas north of I-78 and higher elevations in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley may see snow develop overnight.
For areas closer to the I-95 corridor, a mix of rain and snow is possible early Wednesday night, transitioning to mostly rain as warm air moves in ahead of the front. Precipitation is expected to remain light, with snowfall totals of 1 to 2 inches confined to higher elevations. Most lower elevations will see less than an inch of snow, if any.
Thursday Outlook:
The cold front will sweep through Thursday morning, bringing gusty winds of 30-40 mph across the region. High temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s will fall during the afternoon as colder air filters in behind the front. Precipitation will taper off by Thursday afternoon, with a chance of snow showers lingering in the Poconos.
The week will end on a drier note, though lows Thursday night will again drop into the 20s, signaling a return to frigid conditions.