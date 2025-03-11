DELMARVA - A mild Tuesday will give way to cooler conditions overnight as a backdoor cold front pushes south through the region. The front, expected to pass through late Tuesday night, will shift winds from the south to the north, causing temperatures to drop into the mid-30s to mid-40s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will bring a stark contrast to Tuesday’s warmth, with temperatures at the beaches and in Ocean City struggling to reach the 40s due to onshore flow from the Atlantic. Meanwhile, inland areas will see highs in the low to mid-50s. While skies will be mostly cloudy across much of the region, Sussex County and the Delmarva may see more sunshine than northern areas.
Marine fog is also possible along the southern Delaware coast late in the day, as moisture moves in with the onshore flow.
By Wednesday night, high pressure from eastern Canada will settle over the region, reinforcing the cool air through Friday. While temperatures will moderate slightly into the 50s by Thursday and Friday, coastal locations will remain a few degrees cooler due to persistent easterly winds.
Looking ahead to the weekend, a warm front will lift through the region Friday night, increasing moisture levels and bringing the possibility of patchy fog and drizzle into Saturday morning.