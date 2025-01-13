Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Wednesday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&