DELMARVA - A cold front will move across the Delmarva region Monday evening, ushering in frigid temperatures and gusty winds into Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory and a Gale Warning for coastal waters near Sussex County and Ocean City, reflecting hazardous conditions for mariners.
Forecast Overview
After a partly cloudy Monday, skies will clear overnight as the cold front exits offshore by midnight. Temperatures will plunge into the teens to mid-20s, with wind chills falling to single digits in some areas by Tuesday morning. Winds are expected to increase, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph overnight.
Tuesday’s weather will feature highs in the 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies. A persistent breeze will generate gusts of 30-35 mph, keeping wind chills in the teens throughout the day.
A Canadian high-pressure system will build across the Mid-Atlantic, reinforcing the cold airmass through mid-week. Though isolated flurries could develop in northern parts of the region, Sussex County is expected to remain dry.
Marine Warnings
- Small Craft Advisory: From 11 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- Gale Warning: From 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
- Winds: Northwest 20-30 knots, gusting up to 40 knots.
- Seas: 3-6 feet, rising to 4-6 feet during the Gale Warning period.
Mariners are advised to avoid unnecessary travel as strong winds and rough seas could damage vessels or cause capsizing.
Looking Ahead
The cold pattern will persist into mid-week, with a gradual warming trend expected by Friday as a warm front lifts north. Another cold front could bring additional changes by the weekend. Coastal residents should monitor forecasts closely as a potential coastal low could impact the area Sunday night.