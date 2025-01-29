DELMARVA - A strong cold front moving offshore will bring gusty west winds across Sussex County through Wednesday evening, followed by a colder, drier day on Thursday as high pressure briefly moves in.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Delmarva Peninsula, though Sussex County is expected to see slightly weaker gusts. Winds will range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph through the late evening. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.
Thursday will be calmer but chilly, with daytime highs near seasonal averages. High pressure will keep the region dry for most of the day before the next system approaches from the south and west. By late evening, increasing cloud cover will signal the arrival of a low-pressure system that will bring rain on Friday.
Forecasters say precipitation could begin as early as Friday morning. While Sussex County is expected to see mainly rain, areas to the north may briefly experience a wintry mix, including light freezing rain, before temperatures rise.
High pressure returns Saturday, bringing drier conditions before another cold front approaches early next week.