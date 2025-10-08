DELMARVA -- A noticeable change in the weather today as a strong cold front moves through, bringing much cooler air and breezy conditions across the region. The rain that brought between half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain earlier this morning has moved out, allowing skies to clear by afternoon.
Behind the front, drier air from the north will settle in as high pressure builds over the northern Great Lakes. Despite periods of sunshine, northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph will make for a brisk day, with temperatures only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s — a sharp contrast to recent warm days.
Tonight, a secondary cold front will reinforce the chill, with low temperatures dropping into the 40s inland, low 50s along the coast, steady winds around 10–15 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.
By Thursday, the high pressure system will settle closer to the Mid-Atlantic, ushering in the coolest day of the season so far. Highs will struggle to climb out of the low 60s under sunny skies. Across inland Delmarva, lows are expected to fall into the upper 30s, though winds may keep frost patchy.
Conditions will moderate slightly by Friday as the high shifts offshore, allowing temperatures to rebound into the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to increase late in the day as attention turns to the south, where a developing coastal storm is expected to form off the North Carolina coast by the weekend.
That system could lift north toward Delmarva Sunday into early next week, bringing the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding — though the exact track and intensity remain uncertain. We will continue to update the forecast through the week. Be sure to monitor updates closely, as significant impacts remain possible depending on how the storm evolves.