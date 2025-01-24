DELMARVA - A tranquil but chilly weather pattern will persist through the weekend across Sussex County and coastal Maryland, as a series of cold fronts and high-pressure systems dominate the region. Temperatures will remain well below seasonal averages, and while precipitation is not expected, the bitter cold will demand preparation for outdoor activities.
Friday:
Friday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s across the region. A moisture-starved cold front will cross the area in the evening, clearing skies and reinforcing the cold air in place. Overnight lows will plummet into the single digits to low teens, making for one of the coldest nights of the season. Winds will become calm late, setting up ideal conditions for radiational cooling.
Saturday:
Saturday will be another frigid day, with morning lows ranging from 7°F to 12°F and afternoon highs struggling to reach the low 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny, providing a bit of reprieve from the cold. Winds will be light out of the northwest, keeping wind chills in check. Roads will remain clear, but drivers should watch for isolated icy spots in shaded areas.
Saturday Night:
Temperatures will drop again Saturday night, with lows in the low teens under clear skies. Radiational cooling will continue, particularly in rural areas, where temperatures could dip into the single digits.
Sunday:
Sunday will bring some improvement as high pressure shifts offshore, allowing slightly warmer air to filter into the region. Morning lows will start in the teens but rise into the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon. Southern Sussex County and coastal Maryland may see temperatures near 40°F. Expect mostly sunny skies and calm winds, making it the best day of the weekend for outdoor activities.
Weekend Tips for the Coast-TV Viewing Area:
- Layer up for outdoor plans: With temperatures well below normal, wear insulated clothing and limit skin exposure.
- Be mindful of icy patches: While no precipitation is expected, isolated black ice could form overnight, especially on bridges and shaded roads.
- Protect pets and plants: Bring outdoor pets inside and cover sensitive plants to protect them from the hard freeze.
- Conserve energy: With heating systems running frequently, take steps to reduce energy consumption, like sealing drafts around windows and doors.