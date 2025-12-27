DELMARVA - High pressure moving into the region will bring a quieter stretch of weather to Sussex County, Delaware, including coastal and beach communities, from early Saturday through early Sunday.
Any lingering rain from the previous system is expected to end early Saturday morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies and cooler air. Temperatures during the day Saturday will struggle to warm, with highs generally in the mid to upper 30s across Sussex County. Along the coast, including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, breezy conditions will make it feel colder despite similar air temperatures.
Cloud cover may persist Saturday afternoon, but no additional precipitation is expected. Winds gradually ease Saturday evening as the center of high pressure moves closer to the region.
Saturday night into early Sunday will be cold, with temperatures dropping into the 20s countywide. Coastal areas may stay slightly milder but will still see below-freezing conditions by early Sunday morning. Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight, with calm and dry weather continuing.
By early Sunday, Sussex County and its beach communities remain dry and cold, setting the stage for a gradual warming trend later in the day as winds begin to turn more southerly.