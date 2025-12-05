DELMARVA - In the wake of the snow and rain today, we'll see a cloudy and raw overnight with drizzle possible. Possibly freezing drizzle for interior parts of the eastern shore. Then a mainly cloudy and chilly weekend on the way.
This evening into the overnight hours, it will remain cloudy behind departing low pressure. Patchy drizzle can't be ruled out, with some slick roads possible for interior parts of Delmarva where temperatures will be near freezing or slightly below. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s for much of Sussex county with near freezing readings for interior portions of the eastern shore.
A mostly cloudy start to the weekend is expected. Saturday brings thick cloud cover and highs in the mid 40s. Southwesterly winds develop as the main trough sits northwest of Delmarva, allowing a brief warmup into Sunday, though temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below normal for early December.
Sunday will once again be mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. A cold front will sweep across the region late Sunday into Sunday night. Moisture looks limited, but northern areas of the wider Mid-Atlantic have a 20–30% chance for light snow along the frontal passage, little to no impact is expected for Delmarva.
Much colder air moves in Monday and Monday night, with temperatures running as much as 20 degrees below normal. Forecast lows Monday night may trend even colder if skies remain clear and winds stay light under nearby high pressure, setting up efficient radiational cooling.
Another low pressure system is expected to approach Wednesday into Thursday as the upper-level pattern reshuffles over eastern Canada and the Great Lakes. Forecast models show higher precipitation chances Wednesday night compared to previous runs, though track and timing remain uncertain. Temperatures may moderate slightly ahead of the system but will still trend below average for early December.