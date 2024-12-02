DELMARVA- We're locked into a cold pattern across Delmarva to start the week. Temperatures do warm gradually for the week ahead, then drop again by Friday into the weekend.
Our region remains in a cold northwest flow this afternoon, with temperatures struggling to rise much. Expect full sunshine the rest of the day, but it won't warm us up too much. We'll see high temperatures only in the 30s to around 40 this afternoon. With the wind it will feel like 30s. Make sure to bundle up this afternoon.
This evening we'll see clear skies and temperatures quickly falling to near freezing later in the evening. The winds will die down a bit. Overnight skies will be mainly clear with cold temperatures. Lows by morning mainly in the 20s. With the wind it will feel like teens at times.
Tuesday will be another sunny and chilly day for Delmarva. Temperatures will warm a couple of degrees from Monday, with highs in the low to mid 40s, but feeling like 30s with the wind.
Tuesday night will be another cold one with lows in the 20s and 30s. The winds will make it feel like teens at times.
On Wednesday, the winds will shift to the southwest and increase, boosting our temperatures into the mid 40s, under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Wednesday night, with temperatures not as cold as they have been, with lows in the 30s, and winds increasing.
Thursday will be a windy day with a few rain showers possible with a cold front. Temperatures will warm well into the 40s, and winds could gust to near 40 mph at times.
The cold temperatures return Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the 30s.
Temperatures remain below average through at least early next, with indications of a warm up later next week.