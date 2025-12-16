DELMARVA - Early Wednesday morning will be cold across Sussex County as temperatures bottom out in the upper teens to low 20s inland, with readings closer to 30 near the coast. Skies will be mostly clear at daybreak, allowing cold air to linger early. Southwest winds will begin to increase during the morning hours ahead of an approaching cold front.
By Wednesday afternoon, sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as the cold front moves through the region. Winds from the southwest will become breezy, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Despite the front, conditions will remain dry, and temperatures will climb into the upper 40s, marking a noticeable warm-up compared to recent days.
The cold front will exit the area by early evening, followed by the return of high pressure. Skies will clear Wednesday night, and winds will gradually diminish and become nearly calm late. With radiational cooling setting in once again, temperatures early Thursday morning will fall back into the teens and 20s across Sussex County, with the coldest readings inland.