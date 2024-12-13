DELMARVA- For your Friday afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds, and chilly temperatures in the 40s. Winds will be light from north.
Friday night will feature diminishing winds as the high builds overhead. With clear skies and calm conditions, overnight temperatures will drop significantly, creating another frosty start to the day on Saturday. Lows will be in the 20s for inland spots, to low 30s at the coast.
The weather will remain tranquil through Saturday, but chilly, with light winds and highs struggling to climb above the upper 30s to low 40s across the region.
Saturday night will be even calmer, as the high-pressure center becomes more established over New England, extending its influence down into the Carolinas. Clouds will increase with another cold night in store with lows in the 20s and 30s.
While dry weather will persist, clouds will begin to increase into Sunday, signaling the approach of an upper-level trough from the Plains. This system will introduce moisture aloft, with skies becoming mainly cloudy. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.
As moisture deepens, precipitation is expected to develop by Sunday evening. Initial surface dryness may delay the onset of rain, but as dew points rise and the atmosphere moistens, light precipitation will spread into the area. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be in the 40s.
We'll see showers on Monday along with milder temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The showers linger on and off Monday night into Tuesday. Lows Monday night will be in the 40s, then highs into the low to mid 60s for Tuesday.