DELMARVA - Sussex County residents can expect a cold and quiet weekend as a strong high-pressure system anchors itself over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. This high, expected to peak near an impressive 1,050 millibars, will ensure dry conditions but lock in a chilly air mass through Sunday.
Friday night will feature diminishing winds as the high builds overhead. With clear skies and calm conditions, overnight temperatures will drop significantly, creating another frosty start to the day on Saturday. The weather will remain tranquil through Saturday, with light winds and highs struggling to climb above the upper 30s to low 40s across Sussex County.
Saturday night will be even calmer, as the high-pressure center becomes more established over New England, extending its influence down into the Carolinas. While dry weather will persist, clouds will begin to increase overnight into Sunday, signaling the approach of an upper-level trough from the Plains. This system will introduce moisture aloft, setting the stage for changes later in the day.
By Sunday, a cold air damming scenario will take shape, keeping surface temperatures cool despite a gradual warming trend aloft. Highs will remain below average, with much of the county stuck in the upper 30s to low 40s. As moisture deepens, precipitation is expected to develop by Sunday evening. Initial surface dryness may delay the onset of rain, but as dew points rise and the atmosphere moistens, light precipitation will spread into the area.
The nature of this precipitation will depend on how quickly the cold, dry air near the surface erodes. While most of Sussex County should see rain by Sunday evening, areas farther north could experience a brief mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain before transitioning to rain. Fortunately, this system is expected to move quickly, keeping overall precipitation amounts light.
As the weekend progresses, Sussex County residents should prepare for continued cold and watch for potential rain by late Sunday. For now, the quiet weather through Saturday offers a chance to enjoy crisp, clear conditions before the next system arrives.