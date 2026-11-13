DELMARVA - A strengthening coastal storm will gradually move away from the Mid-Atlantic early Friday morning through early Saturday morning, bringing lingering rain, gusty northwest winds and a significant drop in temperatures across Sussex County.
Friday morning will begin with cloudy skies, scattered showers and areas of patchy fog as low pressure continues moving northeastward off the New England coast. Reduced visibility will be possible in some locations, particularly where rainfall has left roads and surrounding areas damp.
Communities including Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel and Millsboro, along with coastal towns from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south through Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, can expect a chilly and damp start to the day.
Temperatures Friday morning will generally range from the upper 30s to lower 40s, with northwest winds gradually increasing as colder air moves into the region.
Periods of light rain and drizzle could continue through Friday afternoon, although rainfall amounts are expected to remain limited. Southern Delmarva is expected to receive less than one-tenth of an inch of additional rainfall as the storm gradually pulls away.
Despite the relatively light precipitation, extensive cloud cover and increasing winds will make Friday feel noticeably colder than recent days.
Afternoon temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s across much of Sussex County, marking the beginning of an extended stretch of below-normal temperatures.
Northwest winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph, with gusts approaching 25 to 30 mph, particularly along Delaware's Atlantic beaches and other exposed locations.
The combination of chilly temperatures and gusty winds will make conditions feel even colder for residents and visitors along Route 1, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.
Meanwhile, hazardous marine conditions will continue along Delaware's Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay.
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for all area waters as strengthening northwest winds and building seas create dangerous conditions for smaller vessels. A few gale-force wind gusts will also be possible Friday, particularly over the open Atlantic waters.
Boaters and commercial fishing operators should prepare for hazardous conditions that may persist through the weekend.
By Friday evening, lingering showers should gradually diminish as drier air begins spreading into Sussex County. Cloud cover will slowly decrease overnight, although northwest winds will remain noticeable.
The combination of clearing skies and a much colder air mass will allow temperatures to fall sharply Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s across inland Sussex County, including Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel and Millsboro. Coastal communities may remain slightly warmer, but temperatures could still approach freezing in some locations.
The cold air could bring the first widespread freeze of the season to portions of southern Delaware. Frost or freeze warnings may be necessary where the growing season remains active, particularly for residents with sensitive outdoor plants.
Early Saturday morning will feel especially cold as northwest winds continue across the region. Even where temperatures remain above freezing, wind chills could fall into the 20s.
Looking ahead, Saturday will remain cold and blustery, with afternoon highs generally in the 40s and northwest wind gusts approaching 30 mph.
Sunday will bring some improvement as winds gradually decrease, although temperatures will remain below normal.
A slow warming trend is expected early next week, with afternoon highs recovering into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Despite the colder weather, snow is not expected across Sussex County. Any wintry precipitation associated with the departing storm should remain confined to the higher elevations of northeastern Pennsylvania.
For Sussex County residents, Friday's damp and windy conditions will serve as the transition into a much colder November weekend, with freezing temperatures becoming a growing concern by early Saturday morning.