DELMARVA - The strong low-pressure system responsible for widespread rain across the region will continue to strengthen as it moves northward into New England. The associated cold front is expected to clear the Delmarva area by 7 p.m. Wednesday, marking the end of the heavy precipitation. As the front exits, much colder and drier air will filter in overnight, setting the stage for a brisk and chilly Thursday.
Thursday’s high temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s to low 50s, significantly cooler than earlier in the week. Breezy northwest winds will persist, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph adding a noticeable chill to the air. Despite the blustery conditions, skies will gradually clear throughout the day as high pressure begins to build from the west.
These cooler and drier conditions will dominate into the weekend, with temperatures slowly moderating under the influence of high pressure. By Saturday, Sussex County residents can expect milder daytime highs and calmer winds. However, forecasters are monitoring a weak system that could bring another round of light precipitation late Sunday into Monday.
For now, residents are advised to bundle up for the chilly and breezy weather on Thursday and keep an eye on updates regarding the potential for unsettled weather early next week.