DELMARVA - Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, Delmarva will experience calm and clear conditions, thanks to high pressure centered near the Great Lakes. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, with light winds and cool temperatures. Expect lows to dip into the low to mid-50s across the region, with a chillier start in more rural and inland areas.
As we move into Wednesday afternoon, high pressure will shift offshore, but it will continue to dominate our weather, ensuring another day of pleasant and dry conditions. Expect abundant sunshine with highs reaching the low to mid-70s, accompanied by light north to northeasterly breezes. Humidity will remain low, making for a comfortable day outdoors.
By Wednesday evening, cloud cover will begin to increase slightly as high pressure moves further offshore and a surface low tries to develop off the coast of the Outer Banks. However, any significant impacts from this system are unlikely until later in the week, keeping Delmarva dry through the evening hours. Overnight lows on Wednesday will again be cool, generally ranging from the upper 40s inland to mid-50s closer to the coast.