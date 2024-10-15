DELMARVA -- The region will continue to experience cool and dry conditions this week as high pressure over central Canada pushes cold air into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. An upper-level trough extending from eastern Canada is bringing colder air southward, which will keep temperatures below average for this time of year.
Today, expect mostly dry conditions with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon as a shortwave disturbance passes through the region. There’s a slight chance of a few isolated sprinkles over southern Delmarva, but any rainfall will be minimal. Northwest winds will pick up slightly, averaging around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, though they will be lighter than Monday's stronger gusts. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to low 60s, roughly 10 degrees cooler than typical mid-October temperatures.
Tonight, winds will diminish to 5 to 10 mph as the pressure gradient relaxes. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s inland, with low 40s along the coast. Patchy frost could develop in rural areas, though urban centers are less likely to experience frost. At this time, no Frost Advisory has been issued, as conditions for frost are not yet certain.
The cool pattern continues as high pressure builds closer to Delmarva, with a cold, dry air mass firmly in place. While a surface trough may slide across the area on Wednesday, no precipitation is expected due to the dryness of the air. Highs will again reach only the upper 50s to near 60, with nighttime lows in the 30s. Frost will be possible overnight, particularly in sheltered areas if winds calm down enough.
By Thursday, an offshore low-pressure system may bring additional cloud cover to coastal areas, but dry conditions are expected to prevail across Delmarva. The cool weather will persist, with highs remaining in the 50s and lows dipping into the 30s once again, potentially leading to patchy frost.
Looking ahead, a warming trend is expected as a ridge of high pressure builds into the eastern U.S. and temperatures begin to rebound. Highs will gradually climb into the 60s by the weekend and could reach the low to mid-70s early next week.
However, the dry spell is forecast to persist, with no rain expected through at least Monday. Delmarva hasn’t seen more than an inch and a half of rain since September 9th, and the outlook for significant rainfall remains low over the next 7 to 10 days.