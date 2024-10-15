DELMARVA - The Delmarva Peninsula will start the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures varying by location. Inland areas are expected to see highs in the mid-40s, while coastal areas may reach up to around 60°F. Winds will come from the northwest, providing a brisk feel, though they will be weaker than Monday’s gusts. There’s a slight chance of an isolated shower in far northwestern areas, but most of the region will remain dry. For those in beach towns like Ocean City, Maryland, or along the coast of Delaware, expect cool but dry conditions with variable cloudiness throughout the day.
Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning:
As night falls on Tuesday, dry air will settle over the region, and temperatures will drop sharply, especially in inland areas. Expect overnight lows in the mid-30s to low 40s across Delmarva, with the coolest temperatures in rural and interior sections. Patchy frost is possible, particularly in sheltered inland areas, and frost advisories or even freeze warnings may be issued depending on overnight temperatures. Coastal areas will be slightly milder but should still anticipate a chilly night.
Wednesday:
Conditions will remain dry on Wednesday as a second dry surface trough moves across Delmarva. Skies will be partly cloudy, with high temperatures similar to Tuesday, ranging from the upper 40s inland to around 60°F near the coast. Winds will stay light, but temperatures will feel cool, so residents should be prepared for a brisk fall day.
Wednesday Night and Looking Ahead:
Wednesday night will bring another round of chilly temperatures, with lows in the mid-30s inland and around 40°F along the coast. Frost advisories may be necessary again in more sheltered areas.
High pressure will build over the eastern U.S. starting Thursday, bringing a trend of gradually warming temperatures through the weekend and into early next week. Thursday through Monday should remain dry, with daily high temperatures climbing a few degrees each day. By the weekend, highs are expected to reach the mid-60s to low 70s, making for pleasant, sunny days across Delmarva.