DELMARVA - We're seeing cool weather and mainly cloudy skies this afternoon. We're looking at temperatures in the 40s to near 50 at the beaches, with low 50s possible for inland areas. If you see some sunshine, you could warm into the mid 50s.
For Thursday night the cloudy, chilly, and breezy conditions continue. It may be tough to see the total lunar eclipse early Friday morning due to the cloud cover. Low will be in the 40s Friday morning.
Friday is looking very similar to Thursday, with mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
We'll start the weekend dry and mild Saturday with an increase in clouds and highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a touch more humidity as well. Saturday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 40s and 50s.
The next significant weather change arrives Sunday as an approaching cold front brings the chance for rain later in the day. Before then, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon, with showers likely arriving later in the day and continuing into Sunday night. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday morning. There could be heavy rain and gusty winds accompanying the front.