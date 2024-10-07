DELMARVA- A big bubble of high pressure will keep our weather tranquil and cooler for the week ahead. Milton will stay well to the south of our area.
This afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise only into the mid to upper 70s, a bit cooler at the coast. However, it will feel even cooler due to brisk northwesterly winds gusting over 20 mph at times. These gusty and drier winds will create a chill in the air, making it feel more like autumn across the region.
By Monday evening, high pressure will start to build in from the west, bringing calm but cooler conditions. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, with overnight lows expected to fall into the 40s to around 50 for most of Delmarva. Areas along the immediate Delaware coast will see lows in the low 50s to around 60 degrees, but inland regions will feel a crisp autumn night.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, we can expect sunny skies and slightly cooler-than-average temperatures, with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will remain out of the northwest, but they’ll be lighter compared to Monday, giving the day a calmer, cool feel.
By Tuesday night, low temperatures will again dip into the 40s, bringing another cool, clear night across the region under clear skies.
Wednesday through Friday will remain dry and cooler than average, with lower 70s for highs Wednesday, then only 60s Thursday and Friday. At night lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
Hurricane Milton continues to churn through the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane. Milton will stay well to our south with as high pressure dominates our weather.