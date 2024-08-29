DELMARVA- Much cooler weather has moved into Delmarva, as a cold front continues to move south across the region. An easterly wind keeps us cooler the next couple of days.
The remainder of Thursday will be cooler with isolated showers and a few storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s, with 70s at the coast. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the mid 60s. Some storms could contain heavy rain.
Friday, the big getaway day for the holiday weekend, is looking mainly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. There will be a few showers and storms around. Friday night will be unsettled with a few showers and temperatures in the mid 60s.
Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and more humid with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Labor Day is looking drier with highs in the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.