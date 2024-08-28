DELMARVA - Tonight, a cold front will push south across the region, arriving around midnight. This front, currently positioned across upstate New York, will move southwest through the area overnight and into Thursday morning. As it passes, high pressure will build near the northern New England coast, causing the front to behave like a back-door cold front, bringing cooler, more maritime air into our area.
After today’s sweltering temperatures, which have triggered excessive heat warnings and advisories in place through early evening, the front will bring a quick end to the heat spike. Expect lows tonight to range from the 70s in the southern areas to the 50s in the north.
By Thursday morning, the cold front will continue to move out of the region, clearing by late morning. Thursday afternoon temperatures will be much cooler, with highs in the 80s in the southern parts of the region and 70s to the north.
By Thursday evening, the front will have stalled south and west of the area and is expected to reverse as a warm front, moving back across the region Friday night into Saturday. As we move into the weekend, another cold front will approach Saturday night, followed by a more significant cold front by early on Labor Day. High pressure will return after that, bringing more stable conditions.
Stay tuned for further updates as we track these changes.