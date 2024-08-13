DELMARVA - Today on Delmarva, we're expecting a noticeable dip in temperatures as cooler air moves into the region. The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds, but as the morning progresses, expect scattered showers to develop across the area. These showers will be light to moderate and may become more frequent by the afternoon.
Highs today will struggle to reach the upper 60s, a significant drop from yesterday’s warmth. The cooler air will also be accompanied by a brisk northwest breeze, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. This will make it feel even chillier, so be sure to dress accordingly if you plan to spend time outdoors.
As we move into the evening, the showers will taper off, leading to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will drop further, with lows dipping into the mid-50s. It will be a cool and calm night, setting the stage for a crisp start to tomorrow.
Looking ahead, tomorrow will bring more sunshine but still cool conditions, with highs only reaching the low 70s. Enjoy the break from the heat, but don’t forget to keep an umbrella handy for those passing showers today.