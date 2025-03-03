DELMARVA - If you’ve enjoyed the clear skies and crisp air across Sussex County and Ocean City, Maryland, get ready for a slight change heading into Tuesday. While high pressure remains in control, a shift in the pattern will bring increasing clouds, gusty winds, and a preview of the more dynamic weather on the way midweek.
Monday Night: Chilly but Quiet
As the sun sets over the beaches and bays, expect temperatures to take a dive into the mid-20s. The good news? Light southerly winds will help keep the overnight chill from being too harsh, but it’ll still feel like winter. Skies stay mostly clear, offering another brilliant view of the night sky.
Tuesday: Winds Pick Up, Clouds Roll In
Tuesday starts off bright, but it won’t stay that way for long. The first signs of a changing atmosphere will be felt as southerly winds increase throughout the day. Gusts could reach up to 25 mph by the afternoon, making it feel a little blustery along the coastal strip from Ocean View to Fenwick Island and into Ocean City.
Clouds will be on the rise, limiting just how warm we’ll get. Expect highs to hover in the mid-to-upper 50s—a bit of a warm-up from Monday, but still cool for early March. The combination of dry air and gusty winds may lead to an elevated fire risk in some areas, so use caution if burning anything outdoors.
Tuesday Night: Clouds Thicken, Mild Air Moves In
After sunset, things take another turn. The wind direction stays locked from the south, helping to hold overnight temperatures in the 40s—significantly milder than previous nights. While rain is unlikely before midnight, the clouds will continue to build, setting the stage for an active Wednesday.
What’s Coming Midweek?
Tuesday’s breeze is just a teaser for what’s ahead. A strong low-pressure system tracking through the Great Lakes will drag a powerful cold front across the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. This system could bring:
- Heavy rain—a half-inch to an inch is expected.
- Gusty winds—coastal areas could see gusts above 40 mph.
- A chance of thunderstorms—especially in Delmarva’s warmer spots.
The strongest impacts are expected late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, so be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, especially if traveling.
Looking Ahead
By Thursday morning, the storm system will start to move out, but gusty northwest winds will linger, keeping temperatures cooler. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s, with a dry but breezy day expected.
For now, enjoy the relative calm before the midweek weather shake-up. Stay tuned for updates as the front approaches, and keep an eye on those winds—things are about to get a lot more interesting along the coast.