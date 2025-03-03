Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another period of gales is possible Thursday night into Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&