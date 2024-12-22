Delmarva residents can expect a bitterly cold start to the week as Arctic high pressure, currently centered in southern Canada, continues to influence the region. By Monday morning, this high will shift to New England, bringing clear skies and record-low temperatures for the season.
Sunday Evening:
The Arctic high will keep skies clear Sunday evening, but temperatures will plummet. Expect lows in the teens across much of Delmarva, with single digits possible in the northernmost areas. Winds will remain light, minimizing wind chills but amplifying the freezing conditions.
Early Monday Morning:
Monday morning will bring more frigid weather, with temperatures in the low teens to near 20 degrees along the coast. Clear skies and calm winds will persist, making for a quiet but frosty start to the day. Commuters should prepare for icy roads, particularly in shaded areas.
Monday Afternoon:
As high pressure continues to slide eastward, skies will remain mostly clear, but high clouds may filter in during the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound slightly, with highs reaching the low to mid-30s along the coast and remaining in the upper 20s inland. Winds will shift to the southeast but stay light.
Monday Evening:
Monday evening will remain mostly dry, but increasing clouds signal the approach of a minor low-pressure system. This system could bring light snow showers to parts of Delmarva late Monday night. Accumulations, if any, are expected to be minor, with less than an inch forecast for the region. Overnight lows will remain in the 20s, keeping conditions cold but stable.
Looking ahead, the system will clear out by Tuesday afternoon, with high pressure returning midweek to bring dry and sunny weather. Another weather system may approach the region by next weekend, potentially impacting holiday travel plans. Stay tuned for updates on developing conditions.