DELMARVA - Late Sunday night into the early hours of Monday, a warm front will lift north of the region, bringing steady rain and breezy conditions. Periods of light to moderate rain will persist overnight, with rainfall totals generally ranging between 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Some localized areas could see up to 3/4 of an inch. Temperatures will remain mild overnight, holding steady in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees, as southerly breezes gust up to 20 mph. This will be the first significant rainfall event for many since late September.
As we transition into early Monday morning, the rain will taper off from west to east as a cold front sweeps through the area. Lingering showers may persist near the coast and over parts of the Delmarva Peninsula into the mid-morning hours. By Monday afternoon, clearing skies will dominate, giving way to a mostly sunny and breezy day. Winds will shift behind the front, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Despite the frontal passage, daytime highs will remain mild, reaching the mid-60s to low 70s. Cooler and drier air will begin to filter into the region Monday night, setting the stage for a crisp start to Tuesday.