DELMARVA - Low pressure lifting northeastward Monday evening will bring an end to the light rain seen across Delmarva earlier in the day. Coastal Sussex County and Ocean City experienced less precipitation than anticipated, with rainfall totals remaining under 0.10 inches in most areas. As the evening progresses, skies will stay overcast, and temperatures will dip to mild lows of 40 to 45 degrees.
The overnight period into early Tuesday introduces the potential for fog development across the region. Though low clouds are expected to dominate due to a southerly surface flow, visibility reductions in some areas are likely. Residents in Ocean City and Lewes may notice a misty start to the day, with stratus clouds hanging over the coastal towns.
Through midday Tuesday, conditions will remain relatively calm but damp. The influence of a weak warm front approaching from the south will bring milder temperatures, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. The persistent cloud cover and the chance for light rain may keep the region feeling cooler than the thermometer suggests.
By Tuesday afternoon, better forcing from the approaching system could spark light rain showers, especially along coastal areas like Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach. These showers will remain scattered and relatively light, with a 30-50% chance of precipitation by evening. Visibility may remain limited throughout the day due to the persistent fog.
Tuesday night marks the beginning of a significant transition. A stronger low-pressure system over the Ohio Valley will approach the region, increasing rain chances and intensifying winds. Rain will become steadier and could turn moderate to heavy by late evening into Wednesday, with potential thunderstorms adding to the mix.
This weather pattern sets the stage for an active midweek, as Delmarva braces for heavier rain and gustier winds on Wednesday, followed by a cold front’s arrival on Thursday.