DELMARVA- A drying trend is on the way as a series of cold fronts moving through Delmarva the next few days will bring more sunshine and lower humidity.
This afternoon expect lots of clouds, along with some peeks of sun. Temperatures remain on the cooler side with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wind will be light from the east-northeast, with some gusts to 20 mph at the beaches.
A weakening cold front moves through Delmarva this evening with drier air behind it and a decrease in clouds this evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s with light east and northeast winds.
Overnight expect partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will be light from the east and northeast.
Looking ahead to Thursday, high pressure will begin to build into the region, bringing drier air and gradually clearing skies. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 70s, a bit cooler for the beaches. We're still looking at winds off the ocean, but not too strong.
Thursday night, lows will settle into the 50s, with the possibility of some patchy fog in rural areas during the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures in the 60s for beach locations.
Friday will usher in more pleasant conditions with seasonable temperatures and clearer skies to close out the workweek. Highs will be 70s under mostly sunny skies.