DELMARVA- The dry weather continues for the foreseeable future for Delmarva. A series of cold fronts will cool us down from time to time the next several days.

For the remainder of today expect lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the 60s to near 70, with 60s at the beaches. North-northwest winds this afternoon could gust to 30 mph at times. Fire danger will be elevated due to the wind and lower humidity. Don't burn until we get a soaking rain.

Overnight, skies will be clear and cold with diminishing winds and lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Cover or bring in your tender plants in case of a light frost.

High pressure will bring cooler, more fall-like conditions for Friday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday night lights will be clear and chilly with temperatures falling through the 50s. Perfect night for football.

The latest drought monitor shows our dry conditions intensifying, with no relief in sight.

The weather for Seawitch is looking just about perfect with cooler weather Friday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

