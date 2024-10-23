DELMARVA- The dry weather continues for the foreseeable future for Delmarva. A series of cold fronts will cool us down from time to time the next several days.
For the remainder of today expect lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s, with 60s and 70s at the beaches. Southwest winds this afternoon could gust to 20 mph at times. Fire danger will be elevated due to the wind and lower humidity. Don't burn until we get a soaking rain.
For tonight we'll see mostly clear skies and shifting winds overnight as a cold front makes its way through Delmarva. Winds will shift to the northwest early Thursday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
The front will move offshore by early Thursday morning, ushering in cooler air and gusty northwest winds. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the mid to upper 60s. It will feel colder with gusty northwest winds.
Thursday night will be clear and cold with diminishing winds and lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
High pressure will bring cooler, more fall-like conditions for Friday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with lows mainly in the 40s.
Great weather to check out the leaves the next several days. We're seeing patchy color on Delmarva with peak color expected next week.