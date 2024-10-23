Weather Alert

...Increased Risk of Fire Spread on Thursday... There is an increased risk of fire spread on Thursday. Relative humidity values are expected to fall to around 30 to 40 percent across much of the area. This will be combined with north to northwest winds near around 15 mph with 20 to 25 mph gusts, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, and abundant sunshine. These conditions will support the spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions in your local area. Relative humidity values may be lower on Friday, but winds should not be as strong. Burn restrictions may still be in place given the very dry conditions and lack of any recent rainfall.