DELMARVA- The dry weather continues for the foreseeable future for Delmarva. A series of cold fronts will cool us down from time to time the next several days.
For the remainder of today expect lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s, with 60s and 70s at the beaches.
As we head into Tuesday evening, the air mass will continue to moderate. Dew points will increase slightly after sunset, leading to milder conditions overnight. Temperatures will remain in the low 50s, and with the higher dew points, some patchy ground or valley fog could form in lower-lying areas early Wednesday morning.
By early Wednesday, a strong cold front will approach the region. While temperatures remain warm ahead of the front, with highs expected to reach the upper 70s for much of Delmarva, cooler conditions are just on the horizon.
A few sprinkles or light showers may develop late Wednesday night, especially in northern areas, but overall, this frontal passage is expected to bring limited moisture. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
The front will move offshore by early Thursday morning, ushering in cooler air and gusty northwest winds. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the mid 60s. It will feel colder with gusty northwest winds.
High pressure will bring cooler, more fall-like conditions for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with lows mainly in the 40s.
Great weather to check out the leaves the next several days. We're seeing patchy color on Delmarva with peak color expected next week.