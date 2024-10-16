High pressure from the Mississippi Valley will continue moving eastward, leading to clear skies and calm winds across much of the region. However, on Delmarva and southern New Jersey, a developing low-pressure system offshore will maintain a pressure gradient, resulting in elevated winds overnight. Expect north-northwest winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph in some areas. This breeze, along with increased cloud cover, will prevent significant radiational cooling and inhibit widespread frost development, though patchy frost in sheltered areas cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will settle in the low 40s across Delmarva, staying above freezing.
Thursday Early Morning:
The coastal low will remain offshore, keeping the region dry and maintaining a breezy north-northwest flow. Skies will start off partly to mostly cloudy in coastal areas, with some clearing inland. Temperatures will gradually warm from the 40s into the 50s by mid-morning.
Thursday Afternoon:
Expect a cool, dry, and breezy afternoon, with high pressure in control and continued influence from the coastal low offshore. North winds around 10-15 mph will keep conditions crisp, and temperatures will reach highs near 60°F across Delmarva. While some models indicate the possibility of a few isolated light showers near the Delaware and southern New Jersey coasts, any precipitation would struggle to overcome the dry air mass in place. Therefore, significant rainfall is not expected, and Delmarva will remain mostly dry.
Outlook:
The lack of rainfall will persist as high pressure strengthens over the region through early next week, keeping Delmarva’s dry spell going into the weekend. Expect continued cool and dry conditions with little change in temperatures.