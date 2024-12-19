DELMARVA -- Today will offer a brief return to calm and seasonable conditions across Delmarva, courtesy of high pressure settling over southern Quebec. You can expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 40s, it will be breezy at times with winds to 20 mph.
As night falls, cloud cover will begin to increase, signaling the approach of the next weather system. Overnight lows will range from the 30s to the 40s, with coastal areas remaining slightly warmer due to onshore winds.
By Friday, the weather takes a turn as a low-pressure system originating over the High Plains advances toward the region. A secondary low-pressure system is expected to develop offshore, enhancing precipitation potential. Friday will bring overcast skies, with rain developing through the course of the day. Highs in the mid 40s are expected.
A cold rain will fall Friday evening and night with temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s. The rain could end as a brief period of wet snow. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday’s departing system will leave behind cold and blustery conditions. Highs in the mid to upper 30s across the peninsula. Arctic high pressure will take hold Sunday into early next week, with highs on Sunday barely getting to the 30 degree mark with overnight lows in the teens.
Looking ahead, another weather system may impact Delmarva by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, bringing a potential for some rain showers. While the system is not expected to be major, it could create travel challenges.