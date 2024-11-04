DELMARVA- The drought conditions continue. with a dry and mild Election Day. A better chance for rain comes later in the week.
For your Monday afternoon, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, making for a dry and pleasant start to the week. High temperatures will be in the 60s, with winds becoming southeast and light.
Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog possible late night into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
For Tuesday, Election Day, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy in the morning, with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. The weather will be dry and mild if you're headed to the polls. High temperatures will be into the mid and upper 70s, with some 60s at the coast. This is unseasonably warm for early November.
Tuesday night skies will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows remaining above average, dropping only to the upper 40s to low 50s across the area.
On Wednesday, we'll see temperatures warm up even more as southwesterly winds pick up and become gusty at times. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 inland, with 70s at the beaches.
Wednesday night is looking mild and dry with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Looking ahead, a cold front is expected to approach from the northwest by Thursday. However, this front is likely to lose strength as it nears Delmarva, and it remains uncertain how much moisture will accompany it. At this time, only a slight chance of scattered showers is forecast for Thursday, with the highest chances of precipitation expected in the northwestern parts of the region. Any rain that does develop will likely be light, as recent dry conditions have limited moisture availability in the atmosphere. High temperatures Thursday will be in the 70s.