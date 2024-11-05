DELMARVA- Dry and mild conditions continue for the rest of Election Day. A slight chance for rain comes later in the week.
For the rest of Election Day, we'll see mostly sunny skies, along with warmer temperatures. Perfect weather if you're headed to the polls today. High temperatures will be into the mid and upper 70s, with some 60s at the coast. This is unseasonably warm for early November.
For the evening hours, voters can expect dry and mild temperatures with 60s expected as the polls close this evening.
Tuesday night skies will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows remaining above average, dropping only to the upper 50s to low 60s across the area.
On Wednesday, we'll see temperatures warm up even more as southwesterly winds pick up and become gusty at times. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 inland, with 70s at the beaches.
Wednesday night is looking mild and dry with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Looking ahead, a cold front is expected to approach from the northwest by Thursday. However, this front is likely to lose strength as it nears Delmarva, and it remains uncertain how much moisture will accompany it.
At this time, only a slight chance of scattered showers is forecast for Thursday, with the highest chances of precipitation expected in the northwestern parts of the region. Any rain that does develop will likely be light, as recent dry conditions have limited moisture availability in the atmosphere. High temperatures Thursday will be in the 70s.
Thursday night will be mainly cloudy and colder with lows by Friday morning in the 40s and 50s.
Friday is shaping up to be a cooler day with highs in the 60s.