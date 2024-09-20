DELMARVA -- Look forward to a mostly sunny and enjoyable weekend as a low-pressure system meanders about 300 miles east of the Jersey Shore. This system will mainly influence areas closer to the coast, as we continue to see coastal flood advisories and watches through the weekend. Waves still will be between 3 to 6 feet. Minor tidal flooding during high tide cycles.
Meanwhile, high pressure building down from southern Ontario will extend its reach into the eastern Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and even down to the southern Appalachians, reinforcing the clear skies.
Tonight, expect mainly clear conditions across the region. With light onshore flow, patchy fog could develop overnight, so early risers on Saturday should be cautious of reduced visibility in some areas. By Saturday, the high pressure will remain in control, ensuring another mostly sunny day across Delmarva.
As we move into Saturday night and Sunday, the offshore low-pressure system will continue to drift, while a weak high-pressure system attempts to dip down the East Coast from eastern Canada. A weak shortwave trough in the upper levels will dig into western portions of the region, potentially bringing a few sprinkles or showers. However, these showers are expected to be light and not widespread Any rain that does occur is unlikely to significantly impact the dry conditions that have persisted in the area.
Sunday will see the return of dry conditions as shortwave ridging builds over the region, ensuring a continuation of the fair weather. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal norms for both daytime highs and overnight lows.
Looking ahead to next week, the dry weather pattern is expected to persist into Monday. However, there is some hope for rain by midweek, which would be a welcome relief given the abnormally dry conditions that have affected many areas over the past month. A complex frontal system is forecast to move eastward, with an associated low-pressure system tracking across the Ohio River Valley and into the eastern Great Lakes between Tuesday and Thursday. There remains some uncertainty regarding the timing and intensity of the rainfall, but current guidance suggests moderate (40-60%) chances of rain during this period.
It’s important to note that while there are rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday, it is unlikely that it will rain continuously throughout this entire timeframe. As the system’s dynamics become clearer, we’ll be able to refine the forecast and provide more precise timing for the expected rainfall.