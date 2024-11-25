DELMARVA - A mild start to the week for Delmarva, with showers Tuesday, then a steady rain for Thanksgiving Day. A dry travel day for Wednesday will be sandwiched in between.
Expect a mild Monday afternoon for Delmarva. A good time to cut the grass one last time or hang holiday decorations. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees with light winds.
Warm air advection will strengthen late in the day, as we'll see an increase in clouds this evening with a light south breeze. Overnight become mainly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the coast to lower 60s inland. Showers will develop ahead of a cold front. Not a lot of rain is expected, just enough to wet the ground. Clearing will take place later in the day with breezy conditions developing.
Tuesday night will be dry and cold with lows in the 30s and 40s.
For the big travel day on Wednesday, skies will become mainly cloudy, but it should remain dry with cooler high temperatures in the 50s. Roads will be dry.
Wednesday night will be mainly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 40s.
For Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, all eyes are on a developing low-pressure system expected to approach the region during this time. Current guidance favors a northwestward track of the low, which would bring mainly rain to Delmarva. However, higher elevations in the southern Poconos and northwest New Jersey may see a mix of rain and snow. The system is forecast to move through quickly, limiting precipitation amounts, but additional details will become clearer as the event approaches. At this time, widespread snow across the region is not expected. Highs will be in the 50s.
Thursday night expect clearing skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
For the big shopping day Friday, the sun returns, but it will be colder with highs only in the 40s to near 50.
Noticeably colder temperatures are expected for the weekend with highs only in the low to mid 40s, then 20s at night. The first hard freeze of the season is expected this weekend.